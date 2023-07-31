Humanity is one step closer to understanding two of the great mysteries of the universe: dark energy and dark matter. These two aspects that are causing astrophysics worldwide are already being studied by someone with the most precise instrumentation: the telescope. euclid. The European Space Agency (ESA) launched it into space on July 1 and so far it has been finding its orbit and getting its instruments up and running. After a small scare, in which the ESA detected “an unnatural light pattern” in its sensors, now, at last, it has shown that it is in a position to complete its task. ESA has just released the first two images it has captured euclid. “The exciting results indicate that the space telescope will achieve the scientific goals for which it was designed, and possibly much more.” assures the agency.

The two images obtained correspond to the two ways of capturing the light provided by these two instruments carried by the telescope together with its 1.2 meter diameter lens. On the one hand, the instrument visible from euclid (VIS) will take super-sharp images of billions of galaxies to measure their shapes. On the other hand, the Near Infrared Camera (NISP) has a double function: to obtain images of galaxies in infrared light and to measure the amount of light that galaxies emit at various wavelengths, which allows directly calculating how far away there is every galaxy

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher congratulated the team euclid: “It’s great to see that the latest addition to ESA’s science mission fleet is already working so well. I have full confidence that the team behind the mission will be able to use euclid to reveal a lot about the 95% of the Universe that we currently know so little about.” Carole Mundell, ESA’s Chief Science Officer, concurs: “Our teams have worked tirelessly since launch on 1 July and these first engineering images provide a tantalizing glimpse of the remarkable data we can expect from euclid”. In the same ESA note, Yannick Mellier, leader of the Euclid Consortium, adds: “The excellent first images obtained with the visible and near-infrared instruments of euclid they open a new era for observational cosmology and statistical astronomy. They mark the beginning of the search for the very nature of dark energy.”

The location of euclid It is the second Lagrange point, a million and a half kilometers from Earth, where the attraction balances with that of the Sun, so that the telescope remains stable. From there, their measurements will help determine the shape and distance of 2,000 million galaxies distributed over a third of the entire sky to, with a large map of the universe, try to measure these two variables: dark energy and dark matter.

