Silvia Bronchalo and Daniel Sancho have already seen each other. Mother and son have been reunited in the Kho Samui prison in Thailand after the end of the young man’s solitary confinement. Sancho was obliged to comply with the sanitary protocols that indicate that the new inmates must remain isolated for at least ten days. A stage in which the cook remained in the infirmary sharing space with five other prisoners, and whose only visits were those of his lawyer and prison staff, mainly his director.

Sancho’s mother arrived in a taxi, wearing sunglasses and a serious face, at the prison gates and, without making a statement to the journalists standing guard, entered the main gate of Kho Samui in a matter of seconds. Nor is she expected to speak on her way out.

The news of Bronchalo’s trip to Thailand was announced yesterday in the Cuatro program ‘En Boca de Todos’. “We have been able to confirm this with internal prison sources. They have come to notify him that his mother will see him in the next few hours », they have specified in the program presented by Nacho Abad. It will be the first time he sees his son after being accused of premeditated murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, a crime for which the Thai police are seeking the death penalty.

As explained by the journalist from El programa del verano, before Bronchalo arrived they agreed that, neither at the entrance nor at the exit of the prison, they would ask him questions. In this case, the Spanish press prefers to wait for the defendant’s mother to make some kind of statement, if she finally wants to do so.

This Tuesday, the agents who have carried out the investigation of the crime of Edwin Arrieta closed the case. For Daniel Sancho they ask for the death penalty because, according to the investigations, it was a premeditated murder. Rodolfo Sancho’s son bought a large knife before the murder. In fact, the Police conclude that the young chef stabbed the surgeon in the chest before dismembering him.