Aitana has introduced a significant change in her team. The singer has incorporated Miguel Torán as her new representative After the sudden departure of Nuria Andreu, with whom, according to Juls Elías in All sauceshis father would have had a discussion that precipitated his dismissal.

This Thursday, the program Late has issued exclusively Some images that are seen together at the airport Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas.

In the catches, she hides her gaze after sunglasses to try to go unnoticed, while he, in contrast, advances with a relaxed step and a striking blue cap.

Torán, nicknamed Miki for his surroundings, is not a stranger in the industry. Your professional relationship with Aitana He started in the first bars of his careerwhen they coincided through their record label.

In recent months, he has worked with her in the production of her music, defining the strategy for her next album and helping her to consolidate her sound identity.