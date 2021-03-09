After the removal of the surface tracks, this Tuesday the first tests were carried out on the new underground route This is what the interior of the tunnel looks like from the cockpit. / 7tv Region of Murcia

Adif carried out the first circulation tests through the underground tunnel in Murcia on Tuesday. The historic moment of first train entering the new underground route It has been seen through exclusive images broadcast by 7TV Región de Murcia that document the journey from inside the cabin.

After the successful conclusion of these driving tests on the new underground route, the first convoy is expected to arrive this Wednesday to begin to provide service, which has been cut since last Sunday until the work is completed. On Monday, the surface tracks between Senda de los Garres and the Carmen station were removed, as well as the ballast that supports the platform.

Until the tunnel begins to operate, Renfe has arranged a shuttle bus service for travelers. Once circulation is restored through the new underground route, the trains will park on the surface in a provisional area of ​​tracks set up in the southern part of the Carmen station and passengers will access through the new footbridge.