One for car enthusiasts this one. These are the first images of the Gran Turismo movie.

This year the Gran Turismo franchise is blowing out 25 candles. And in addition to playing the game series on the PlayStation, you will soon be able to admire the racing series on the big screen! Sony brings the iconic game series to the cinema with its own Gran Turismo movie. The first images have been unveiled at CES in Las Vegas.

It is a bold approach to bring this genre to the cinema. You and I can enjoy a detailed car film, but you won’t attract the general public to the cinema with it. The Fast & Furious franchise is a good example of this. The crazier, more unrealistic and less about the cars, the more money the films brought in.

With the first images of the Gran Turismo movie released, we get a better idea of ​​what to expect. The film is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. He managed to win the GT Academy 2011 and went from virtual to real racing, culminating in a participation in Le Mans.

The cast includes Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings), David Harbor (Stranger Things) and Archie Madekwe. Neill Blomkamp is the director of the film. The film focuses on racing, with exciting action from the Nissan GT-R, GT3 and LMP cars. Seeing that on the silver screen is something that warms you up as a car enthusiast. The Gran Turismo movie will be in cinemas from August 11.

This article First images Gran Turismo movie: a real car movie! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#images #Gran #Turismo #movie #real #car #movie