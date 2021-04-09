There is barely a week left for the new Resident Evil 8 event and, little by little, we are learning more about the game. Resident Evil 8 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and will arrive on the current and previous generation of consoles on May 7, 2021. It is likely that, at next week’s event, we will know more details of the launch of the title and even from the demo, but in the meantime more details of the game have been revealed. Thanks to IGN mediumWe can already see the first image of Mother Miranda from Resident Evil 8; that leader to whom Lady Dimitrescu seems to be accountable in the gameplay that has been shown so far.
According to what Capcom has confirmed, Mother Miranda aims to be a kind of goddess of the people from Resident Evil 8. Something that inevitably reminds Los Illuminados from Resident Evil 4; that sect that has dominated the people. The first image of Mother Miranda in Resident Evil 8 points to this, given that she seems to have an aura of sanctification around her. She may be the leader of the cult that Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters belong to, so we may have to confront her at some point in the game.
Image by @IGN.
The IGN medium has also revealed certain details of the map that coincide with those that we discussed some time ago. Next to the Dimitrescu Castle, we will find locations such as a factory or a swamp. It is more than likely that Heisenberg, whom we have already met, is in that factory and that something similar to Del Lago from Resident Evil 4 appears in the swamp. At least, that is what the map suggests.
What do you think of this first image of Mother Miranda in Resident Evil 8?
