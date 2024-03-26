Last year Remedy Entertainment surprised the world with the much requested sequel to Alan Wake, which brought mixed opinions to the table, given that some thought it was a masterpiece, but others thought it was a great project that they had in their hands and that in the end did not change the way we see video games. terror. And although it has been a great project for the team, they have not yet stopped in terms of the pace of work, so they are already shaping the next title they have in their sights.

This one bears neither more nor less than the name of Condorwhich will be a kind of spinoff of Control, which will serve to keep fans entertained while the real sequel is released to the market, while being a game that is focused on the multiplayer part. Furthermore, this was originally announced in 2021, and since that first revelation we have not had any more news, that is until recently, since the development team has released the first image of what the characters will be like.

Here you can see it:

This is a synopsis of what to expect about the game:

After the Hiss invasion, the Oldest House is closed: a boiling pot of volatile and dangerous supernatural forces. Trapped inside is the last vestige of the Federal Bureau of Control, which will have to take a stand and retreat to regain control. These times call for desperate measures. And they are all necessary. Likewise, Remedy said Condor will be a service-based fixed-price game, a category it described as premium games that may have a lower starting price but a long tail of revenue through updates, game expansions and potentially microtransactions. . So yes, the narrative focus will not be as big as the title from which this product is derived.

For now, there is no confirmed release date for the game.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor's note: It's a bit sad that Remedy doesn't want to continue with single player, and they want to have their slice of the pie with multiplayer. However, we have the peace of mind that Control 2 will be a title totally focused on satisfying users.