B3 included the common shares of Auren and Vivara in the first preview of the theoretical portfolio of the Bovespa Index, valid for the period between May and August 2024, released this Monday, the 1st. The energy company's share comes in with a weight of 0.166% and the jewelry retailer, with 0.148%. The preview also excluded shares from Gol, a company that filed for bankruptcy protection at the New York Bankruptcy Court in January.

The five assets that had the greatest weight in the composition of the index were: Vale ON (12.478%), Petrobras PN (7.905%), Itaú Unibanco PN (6.930%), Petrobras ON (4.376%) and Banco do Brasil (3.728%) .

To be part of the Ibovespa B3 portfolio, listed companies must meet certain requirements, such as being traded in 95% of trading sessions during the validity period of the last three portfolios (approximately 1 year); financial movement equivalent to at least 0.1% of the financial volume of the spot market in the same period; and be among the assets that represent 85% in descending order of the Tradability Index (IN), which measures the volume traded by an asset on the exchange. Furthermore, it cannot be penny stocks (shares traded for a value below R$1.00).

B3 regularly publishes three previews of the new index compositions: the 1st preview, in the first trading session of the last month of validity of the current portfolio; the 2nd preview, in the trading session following the 15th of the last month of validity of the current portfolio and the 3rd preview, in the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.