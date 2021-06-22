Ensuring full and equitable access to care for people with diabetes and taking care of their needs as citizens in the places of life, work, study, community: these are the issues at the center of the debate of the first Diabetes Patient Summit, which starts today. The two-day meeting, entitled “For people with people. Take care of and take care of the health of citizens“, Is organized by the Italian Barometer Diabetes Foundation (Ibdo Foundation) and the” Obesity and Diabetes “Parliamentary Intergroup, in collaboration with Anci Comunicare and with the non-conditioning support of Novo Nordisk.





In the world – remember a note – nearly half a billion people have diabetes and, according to estimates by the International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence will grow by more than 50% in the next quarter century, reaching 700 million people globally in 2045. In 2019, diabetes was the fourth leading cause of disability, directly or indirectly leading to the death of 4.2 million people and an expense of $ 760 billion for the treatment and management of complications. Alarming numbers, so much so that its spread has now become, together with that of other chronic non-communicable diseases, a global health priority and has become part of the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development for 2030, the note recalls.

“Coordinated and concerted action needs to be taken to address diabetes as a critical global health problem, which, in a moment like this, cannot ignore the Covid-19 emergency that we are facing and which is compromising the assistance to people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, and has highlighted even more the fragility and vulnerability, “he explains Massimo Massi

Benedetti, President and Scientific Director Hub for International Health Research.

“The available data – continues Massi Benedetti – have shown, in fact, that diabetes is one of the first risk factors for developing the most severe forms of the disease, requiring admission to intensive care and having a worse prognosis. If on the one hand the poor control of the disease increases the risk of complications related to the disease itself, on the other it is responsible for a greater vulnerability to acute events such as Covid “.

“The pandemic has put health issues back at the center of public decisions and individual priorities, both collective and individual, as a common good. In this moment of revision of the health system it is necessary to streamline the bureaucratic procedures and make access to care homogeneous throughout the national territory, eliminating the existing disparities, to ensure that people with diabetes can receive the innovative treatments and treatments mentioned above. they need for optimal glycemic control, “says the senator Emanuela Baio, chairman of the Committee on the Rights of the Person with Diabetes. Despite being drawn up over 10 years ago, with some updates related to current events, the ‘Manifesto of the rights and duties of people with diabetes’ – he underlines – is more relevant than ever and still represents an essential tool for dialogue with the institutions. , to guide actions and establish priorities with patient associations, as bearers of these rights “.

“The upcoming redesign season, in light of the pandemic impacts, of our NHS – he says Roberto Pella, President of the Intergroup Parliamentary Obesity and Diabetes and Deputy Vice President Anci – will have to include solutions to the needs expressed by people with diabetes, as a paradigm of chronicity. The involvement of the territories and local decision makers, the development of proximity networks, the implementation of telemedicine tools are key elements that will allow a more effective patient care and, even more, that will allow ‘take care’ of the citizen, its quality of life and its well-being “.

“The centrality of patients in planning healthcare choices and their involvement in the care and treatment process is an essential fact in a modern health system interested in the effectiveness and efficiency of the services offered, as well as in the quality and safety of care. For this reason it is of fundamental importance that the representatives of patient associations develop and consolidate the skills necessary to improve the health and quality of life of the people they represent, becoming active subjects, with a leadership capable of taking the lead in the implementation of the contents. de ‘Il Manifesto of the rights and duties of people with diabetes’ and to work in close collaboration with each other in order to protect the rights of the people they represent “, says Teresa Petrangolini, director of the Patient Advocacy Lab (Pal) Altems, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

“Care for people with diabetes is a topic that takes on even more relevance in the year in which 100 years since the discovery of insulin are celebrated, an event that made the history of medicine and that allowed millions of people to live peacefully with a disease with a poor prognosis until 2021 “, he comments Renato Lauro, president of the Italian Barometer Diabetes Foundation, who adds: “On the occasion of this important celebration we decided to organize, for the first time, an event dedicated exclusively to people with diabetes, through the associations that represent them, before the traditional Italian Diabetes Barometer Forum, now in its fourteenth edition this year and to be held on 7 July “.

“At Novo Nordisk we are aware of the importance of the role of patient associations in promoting and strengthening health policies aimed at guaranteeing access to innovative care and treatments in a homogeneous way throughout the territory”, he declares Vuina Dragon, General Manager and Corporate Vice President of Novo Nordisk Italy. “We hope this event will be useful for promote an increasingly active and aware role of the patient in managing their own care path“, he concludes.