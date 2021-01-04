Highlights: Woman stabbed and stabbed to death in Delhi’s Chhatarpur

Spouses worked in different departments of a company

Both of them had a love marriage for nearly 8 years.

new Delhi

A heartbreaking case came to light on Saturday night from Chhatarpur Extension area of ​​the capital Delhi. Here, a 36-year-old woman killed her husband with a knife and later tried to kill herself. Not only this, the woman also updated this on Facebook after killing her husband.

According to South Delhi DCP Atul Thakur, a woman named Renuka hails from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh while her husband Chirag Sharma (37) hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana. Both spouses worked in an insurance firm. Chirag Sharma worked in the sales department while Renuka worked in the operations department of the same company. Both of them had a love marriage about 8 years ago. At the moment they both have no children. They both lived on the first floor of a two-story building in Chhatarpur Extension.

According to the police, the relationship between the two was not going well and there was a quarrel between the two. There was a fight between the two on Saturday night as well and the woman allegedly attacked her husband’s chest and abdomen several times that day with a knife. After this, he tried to cut his own vein. The landlord informed the police that his tenants were not opening the door. At the same time PCR received a call about a woman’s Facebook post stating that she had murdered her husband.

Police entered inside after breaking the door

Police reached the spot and broke the door and entered the room. Both the husband and wife met in an unconscious state. Chirag was lying on the ground while Renuka was on the bed. There was blood all around on the ground and it was known from the walls that there was a fierce fight between the two. Police took both the couple to the hospital where the doctor declared Chirag dead and the woman was admitted for treatment. The woman’s condition is currently stable and under surveillance. Police say that she will record her statement once the condition of the woman recovers.

The families of both will also be interrogated

The families of both will also be questioned to know the reason behind taking such a terrible step. Neighbors and landlord have been questioned. The police are combing the social media accounts of both the spouses to gather evidence.