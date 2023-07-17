The Rahal team wins again after three years

Christian Lundgaard had already started from pole position in the past in IndyCar, but had never converted the pole start with the final success. This time in Toronto, on the occasion of the race number 28 of his career in the top US open-wheel formula car, the Dane born in 2001 hit the mark bringing the Rahal team back to success after three years.

Clean and error-free race from Lundgaard, which also had to be decisive in overtaking having started with the soft tires which forced him to stop early. Widely deserved success that consecrates another European star who is building a great career in IndyCar.

.@lundgaardoff to the top! Lundgaard is looking for his first career #INDYCAR win. Can he hang on? 📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/1ORuvBzxoh — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 16, 2023

Palou indescribable

The rain that fell yesterday in Qualifying relegated Alex Palou in fifteenth position at the start of the race held in Ontario. The ruler of the championship has given another moral slap to the competition not only by finishing second, but it is the how that leaves you amazed.

On the occasion of the restart after the second caution of the day caused in this case by Romain Grosjean, Palou found himself in front of Helio Castroneves’ car which spun after a contact with Kyle Kirkwood (who was sanctioned with a stop&go). Palou was forced to make an evasive maneuver to the right, a promptness of reflexes that didn’t prevent an obligatory kiss on the wall.

The Catalan raced with a damaged front wing, a damage that was accentuated lap after lap by a decidedly bumpy asphalt. Despite a practically crooked oblique wing Palou brought home a place of honor that allows him to extend the standings in a ranking that now sees his rivals fighting for second place and for the stage victories still available.

Herta finally on the podium

Third place for Colton Hertha thus partially redeeming the ‘thrown’ poles at Road America and in Mid-Ohio. The Andretti driver was able to resist the late comeback by Scott Dixon, who unlike several rivals didn’t have to worry about saving fuel in the final stages. The attempt to reach the finish line with an ‘economy run’ after the last caution cost Will Power and Marcus Ericsson pit stops on the last lap.