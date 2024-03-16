The first delivery of humanitarian aid that has arrived by sea landed in Gaza. This is 200 tons of food that was on board an Open Arms ship. The ship arrives at a critical time in the enclave with one in three children suffering from severe malnutrition. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks and 73,546 injuries have been reported.

The first shipment of humanitarian aid by sea in Gaza is now a reality. The ship of the international organization Open Arms together with World Central Kitchen managed to successfully carry almost “200 tons of food.”

“The entire shipment has been unloaded and is being prepared for distribution in Gaza,” World Central Kitchen said in a statement.

The Israeli Army also confirmed the arrival of the ship, stating that its contents had been unloaded on the night of Friday, March 15, in 12 trucks. Furthermore, the military institution stressed that it deployed soldiers to secure the area and carry out a security inspection.

The food on the ship was sent by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, and was transported by Spanish aid group Open Arms. On board were foods such as rice, flour, lentils, beans, tuna and canned meat, among others.

The food is expected to be distributed in the north of the Palestinian enclave, one of the areas most impacted by the war where up to 300,000 Palestinians are believed to remain, mostly isolated by Israeli forces since last October.

The ship had left Cyprus and had inaugurated a maritime corridor promoted by the United States and the European Union. It is expected that other types of shipments like this will be made to try to counteract the hunger that affects a large part of the Gazan population after more than five months of war.

Although this is an achievement to assist the Gazan population, Western countries and humanitarian aid agencies emphasize that maritime courier is not enough to meet the urgent needs of Gazansso they urge Israel to open land crossings to allow aid to enter.

The UN said it faced “overwhelming obstacles,” including crossing closures, movement restrictions and unrest inside Gaza.

One in three Gaza children suffers from acute malnutrition

The shipment becomes even more relevant if the situation of children in Gaza is taken into account. According to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA), one in three children is severely malnourished.

“Child malnutrition is spreading rapidly and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza“, stated the agency. In addition, it noted that famine is looming.

On March 8, the Gaza Ministry of Health and several hospitals in the enclave reported that at least 20 people, most of them children, died from malnutrition and dehydration.

An alert that was joined by the Commissioner for Crisis Management of the European Union, Janez Lenarčič, who on March 14 emphasized that “there are already pockets of famine in Gaza.”

Palestinians, including children, line up to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 16, 2024. © AP/Fatima Shbair

This comes as the international food monitoring body (IPC) is expected to soon report on the extent of the hunger crisis in Gaza. In December he had already assured that there was a risk of famine. For famine to be declared, at least 20% of the population must be suffering from extreme food shortages.

More than 30 people killed in a refugee shelter

Hamas Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra reported the death of at least 36 people, including women and children, in an attack on a house where displaced people were crowded in Nuseirat, in the center of the Palestinian enclave.

In addition, another air attack by Israeli forces against another home in the same area was reported. According to medical sources, at least seven other Palestinians were killed.

The Israeli Army said that in Nuseirat it killed at least 15 suspected militants, who, it reported, were “hiding in a Hamas site” reported by intelligence information. On the other hand, they detailed that they killed “a commander of a sniper squad” of the Islamist group and another member of the movement at the same point.

With the people killed by the Israeli attacks on Friday night, The total number of fatalities, since last October 7, amounted to at least 31,553 Palestinians. 73,546 injuries have also been reported.

In the last few hours, a total of at least 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 injured.



On February 1, 2024, the Nusseirat Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip had already been hit by Israeli bombing at the site of a school. © Anas Baba, AFP

Israel approved a plan to attack the Gaza city of Rafah on Friday. A place where the vast majority of the internally displaced inhabitants of the enclave take refuge. The announcement foresees a full-fledged incursion into that densely populated area, which has raised serious concerns in the international community, which warns that this offensive could cause even more civilian casualties.

The Israeli argument is that Rafah is one of the last strongholds of Hamas, which it promises to “eliminate.” And he assures, even without details, that he will evacuate the residents before the attack.

Even the United States has been skeptical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan in Rafah and has called for a clear and feasible roadmap, including the evacuation of civilians.

Hopes remain for ceasefire negotiations

While the situation is increasingly critical in Gaza, hopes for a ceasefire remain. Israel assured that a delegation from its country would still head to Doha once the security cabinet discusses its position.

For its part, Hamas presented a ceasefire proposal. The Islamist group assured that it was ready for a six-week truceduring which 42 hostages – women, children, the elderly and the sick – could be released in exchange for between 20 and 50 Palestinian prisoners.



File-Ziad Mansour, a neighbor of the Abu Aweidah family, sits next to a writing painted on a wall among the rubble of the family's home, which was destroyed in a deadly Israeli attack amid the ongoing war. In Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, on January 9, 2024. © Reuters/Mohamed Salem

Hamas also called for talks at a later stage on ending the war, but Israel has said it is only willing to negotiate a temporary ceasefire.

With Reuters, AP and EFE