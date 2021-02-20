In Russia, for the first time in the world, infection with the bird flu H5N8 in humans was detected, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said on February 20.

Experts from the Vector Center have confirmed the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the avian influenza A.

It is clarified that scientists have isolated the genetic material of the disease from seven workers of a poultry farm in the south of the country – an outbreak was recorded there in December 2020.

The spread of infection was quickly prevented, the course of the disease in patients was mild.

Popova summarized that the new pathogen can be transmitted from birds to humans – it has overcome the interspecies barrier, but this variant of the influenza virus is not transmitted from person to person.

“The detection of these changes, when the virus has not yet acquired the property of being transmitted from person to person, gives the whole world time to prepare for possible changes,” she concluded.

Later, the director of the Vector Research Center, Rinat Maksyutov, said that it was already possible to start developing a test system for determining the H5N8 bird flu.

Maksyutov emphasized that these developments will allow starting work on the creation of a candidate vaccine strain.

In January, Rospotrebnadzor informed that Russia is threatened by the H5N8 avian influenza virus strain, which can be brought in by migratory birds from Europe. According to scientists, the pathogen mutates quickly and can lead to infection in humans.