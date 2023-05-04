The banking storm that is plaguing the United States has swept away the purchase of the First Horizon bank by the Canadian giant Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank). Both parts They present the break as mutually agreed upon. TD Bank will pay compensation of 200 million dollars (about 180 million euros) for breaking an operation of 13,000 million dollars. First Horizon shares plunge more than 40% on the stock market in operations prior to the opening of the market. Its collapse joins that of other regional banks, especially PacWest Bancorp, which investors point to as the possible next victim of the crisis.

The First Horizon purchase operation was announced in February 2022, in a totally different market context. According to him joint statement issued this Thursday by both entities, “TD has informed First Horizon that it does not have a timetable for obtaining regulatory approvals for reasons unrelated to First Horizon.” “Due to uncertainty as to when and if these regulatory approvals will be obtained, the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement,” they add.

The $200 million penalty clause payment is in addition to a $25 million fee reimbursement to First Horizon under the merger agreement. TD Bank will suffer a loss on the series G shares purchased for a conversion price of $25 per share, the offer price. With the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, to which First Republic has been added in the last week, investors were already wary that the Canadian group was going to close the purchase of the entity based in Memphis (Tennessee). .

First Horizon shares had been trading near the $25 offer since the deal was signed, but with the banking storm they had fallen to $15. Now, with the breakdown of the agreement, they plummet again by 40%, to 9 dollars, in the operations prior to the opening of the session. With this, they are trading 64% below the price at which the operation was intended to be closed. First Horizon had a market capitalization of 8,000 million dollars this Wednesday, far from the more than 13,000 million of the agreement. With today’s collapse, it can stay at less than 5,000 million.

“While today’s announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its path of growth by operating from a position of strength and stability,” Bryan Jordan, president and CEO of First Horizon, said in the statement. “Our strong capital position, credit quality discipline, expense control measures, and a well-diversified and stable funding mix have enabled our business to weather difficult dynamics in the banking industry and remain focused on executing our plan. customer-focused growth”, he added.

The challenge for the Tennessee entity is that the stock market crash is only a valuation adjustment to the new reality of the US regional bank, but does not create a vicious circle that puts the entity at risk if the collapse in the stock market is associated with weakness and that causes leakage of deposits.

For his part, Bharat Masrani, Chairman and CEO of TD Bank Group, has said in the joint note: “This decision brings clarity to our colleagues and shareholders. Although we are disappointed with the result, we continue to build a strong franchise and grow in the United States, serving more than 10 million customers.”

widespread instability

Financial instability continues to hit US regional banks. Investors have pointed to PacWest Bancorp as the next potential victim of the banking crisis. PacWest Bancorp is a California bank, like the failed Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. The Beverly Hills-based entity, which already fell by nearly 30% on the stock market this Tuesday, maintained the rate in the Wednesday session, but after normal market hours it collapsed and lost more than half its value. . The opening of the session this Thursday will measure what that collapse has been for now. Before her, the fall is around 40%.

The trigger for the fall of PacWest Bancorp has been information from the financial agency Bloomberg that indicated that the entity has been “weighing a series of strategic options,” according to sources familiar with the matter. Although that shouldn’t necessarily be a negative, it’s the same as First Republic Bank was doing before it was taken over, cleaned up by the deposit guarantee fund, and sold to JPMorgan.

Among this series of strategic options is the sale of the entity, whose market capitalization was somewhat below 800 million dollars (about 720 million euros) at the close of the session on Wednesday. PacWest has about 70 branches, mostly in California, and about $44 billion in assets, according to its website.

A direct placement is complicated because there are not many interested potential buyers in the entire bank. A buyer would have to realize large latent losses on the asset portfolio. Another possibility is slicing, but it would also cause latent losses to emerge, predictably.

PacWest Bancorp has infected other entities, which also sank on Wednesday afternoon in the negotiations after the official closing of the session. Western Alliance, a regional banking group based in Phoenix (Arizona), sank 30% after the close of the session, in which it had already fallen 4.4%. On Tuesday it lost 15% of its value on the stock market. At the close of the session on Wednesday, it had a capitalization of 3.2 billion dollars. Metropolitan Bank, a small bank with a market capitalization of around $200 million, fell 20% off the market. Zions Bancorp, a bank with a value of 3,600 million dollars in the Stock Market, came to lose 12%.

