Courted by half of Europe, he is 23 years old and the former Roma flag was his manager. Last season he scored 19 goals for Tigre. His card is from Boca Juniors
To the sound of plays he bewitched Totti, who was also his attorney. And now he has ended up on Milan’s market radar. But there was a time, not too far away, when he scored goals by throwing a plastic ball with a stick. Mateo Retegui is the striker of the moment in South America, courted by half of Europe.
#hockey #Totti #Retegui #striker #bewitched #Milan
