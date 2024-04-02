From Thursday 4 April a heat wave will arrive in Italy which will bring temperatures up to 28-30 degrees and which seems destined to last several days.

According to the experts of IlMeteo.it“we will witness a decisive general stabilization of atmospheric conditions thanks to the expansion towards Italy of an African-based high pressure promontory”.

On Wednesday 3 April the northern regions will still be affected by a disturbance which will bring variable cloud cover and some isolated showers, however limited to the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas.

In the rest of the country, however, we will begin to perceive the first signs of the approach of the African anticyclone, which, starting from Thursday, will also reach the North.

By the weekend – thanks to the rise of a sub-tropical anticyclonic promontory that will make its way from the interior of North Africa towards the central-eastern Mediterranean basin – temperatures will rise in much of the country to at least 25 degrees, rising to 28/29 degrees in part of the South and Sicily and even over 30 degrees in the main Alpine valley bottoms of Trentino Alto Adige.

For Saturday 6 April, sun and heat are expected across the country with temperatures above 25 degrees, especially in the centre-south and on the northern plains.

On Sunday 7th the anticyclone will strengthen further, guaranteeing atmospheric stability: in Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples it could reach 26 degrees thanks to the warm currents rising from North Africa.

“If everything is confirmed – we read further IlMeteo.it – this period of excessive heat for the period will keep us company not only throughout the weekend, but probably also in the first days of next week”.

