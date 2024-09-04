Home World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

In neighboring Austria, the corona numbers are rising again. Before autumn, there is an appeal that is raising eyebrows.

Vienna – At corona Austria was one step ahead of Germany in the past years of the pandemic. The Alpine republic set a record pace at times in terms of Covid-19 case numbers or the latest corona variants. “Summer flu cases” in Austria were mostly caused by corona viruses. Sars-CoV-2 dominates the infection situation in Austria, wrote virologist Judith Aberle on X (24 August). Now summer is over. Autumn is starting. Now the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) is recommending FFP2 masks again.

Corona wave in Austria in autumn? Dynamics in wastewater and samples

It is not yet possible to predict when Austria can expect an increase in corona infections in the autumn, it is said. However, according to data from the ÖGK, the number of corona sick days has increased from 4,455 (34th calendar week) to 5,382 (35th calendar week) compared to the previous week.

According to the latest study, wastewater and samples contain AGES radar for infectious diseases (As of August 29th) an increase in Sars-CoV-2 was observed. In mid-August, the Sars-CoV-2 positive rate in samples from acute respiratory problems reached almost 25 percent. There has been a slight increase in inpatient hospital admissions in recent weeks, although this remains at a low level.

Corona in Austria is back: “Wearing a mask recommended”

According to AGES, the situation is also being closely monitored by European countries and is currently not considered to be a cause for concern. The AGES radar also states: “Due to the increasing SARS-CoV-2 activity, wearing a mask (advertising link) recommended when close contact with many people indoors cannot be avoided, e.g. at the airport or on an airplane.”

The health insurance fund is now issuing an urgent appeal to “wear a mask”. Dr. Andreas Krauter, chief physician of the Austrian health insurance fund, said in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA: “We are currently facing a summer wave of infections that is not unusual at this time of year. Due to the many protective measures of recent years, our immune system is less well equipped and therefore more susceptible to flu infections.” The situation is similar with Covid-19 – although modified pathogens cannot be optimally covered by our current immune system.

To avoid infection and further spread, “it is advisable to wear a mask where there are many people at the same time – especially in closed rooms – and to wash and disinfect your hands regularly,” says health insurance company boss Andreas Krauter. The doctor also emphasizes that vaccination prevents a serious course of the disease. “The new Covid vaccine covers the subtypes more effectively and is now also available in Austria. Vaccination is especially important for risk groups.”

Covid-19 in Austria: JN.1 vaccine already available

According to AGES, the corona vaccine adapted to the JN.1 variant has arrived in Austria. The KP.3 variant “FluQE”, which is very similar to JN.1, is currently dominant. Vaccination is recommended for everyone aged 12 and over, especially for risk groups and people over 60.

As of June 30, 2023, Covid-19 is no longer a notifiable disease in Austria, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Health announced on its website. “People who test positive are therefore not subject to any traffic restrictions or similar protective measures.” If you have symptoms and to protect yourself from infection, the Ministry of Health recommends:

Wash and disinfect hands regularly

Ventilate rooms regularly

If you have symptoms, stay at home and avoid contact

On the subject of protective masks, the Ministry of Health writes: “Particle-filtering half masks (FFP3, FFP2 masks) also offer very effective protection for yourself and others (provided there is no exhalation valve).”

What makes long Covid so insidious? Yale researcher Akiko Iwasaki reveals what corona viruses do in the human body – long after an infection.(ml)