It is surprising the reach that some franchises have over the years, because there are simply brands that manage to be long-lived and stay with long-time fans, as well as generate new ones, and among them we clearly have Harry Potter, Well, they continue to produce many products from it. Speaking precisely of the saga, a relic that many could dream of adorning the living room of their house in a double-framed painting was recently sold.

Through an auction, the first drawing that the saga has had in its history was put up for sale, and it is the final version of the cover of The Philosopher’s Stone, which was clearly printed in a lithograph of which they made copies to begin copying themselves in the copies of the book. This was created by the artist Thomas Taylorand it has gone with a lucky buyer and possible follower of the franchise, who gave 1.77 million dollars for it, much more than the estimate, that is, 6,000 dollars.

Here the information of the original artist:

Thomas Taylor is a British illustrator known primarily for his work on the original cover of the first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (published as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States). Taylor was responsible for the original cover illustration for “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” released in 1997 by Bloomsbury. His design has become iconic, especially since it is the first visual impression many fans had of the series. He is a talented illustrator and author who left a lasting mark on the Harry Potter series through his original cover design for “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” His contribution has been an important part of the book’s initial success and continues to be appreciated by fans of the series.

For now the products of Harry Potter they do not stop, since they have a series in production for MAX.

