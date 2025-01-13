Colonial is placing a green bond this Monday and Tuesday, which is the first bond of this type issued in 2025 by a Spanish company. The real estate company has gone to the market with an issue of 500 million euros over 5 yearsaccording to Bloomberg. The placement banks, which will hold meetings with potential investors today and tomorrow, are BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intesa Sanpaolo, Natixis and Société Générale.

The start of placements has taken a little longer than in 2024, when Redeia launched the sustainable debt market on January 3, with an issue of 500 million over 10 years. They were followed, also in the month of January 2024, by Iberdrola (with a perpetual green hybrid bond of 700 million) and Telefónica (with a placement of 1,750 million).

Colonial’s placement this Monday coincides with another green issue, that of EDP (the Portuguese company Energias de Portugal), which has already closed the issuance of 750 million euros over 6 and a half years. The demand has reached 5,000 million euros, almost 7 times more than what was offered. This has allowed the company to reduce the interest paid to 107 basis points on midswap compared to the initial 145 points.

According to the records of the Climate Bonds Initiative, a reference organization regarding this type of placements, so far in 2025 Green bonds worth 20 billion dollars have been issued worldwide, nearly 19.6 billion euros.

Since this type of debt – which finances projects that benefit the environment – began to be issued around 2014, companies and institutions around the world have already placed 3.5 trillion dollars (in euros, about 3.4 trillion), according to the same source.