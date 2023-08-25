Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2023 – 23:01

The first issue of sustainable public bonds should exceed US$ 1 billion, said this Thursday (24th) the secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron. According to him, the exact volume cannot be informed for market reasons.

Federal bonds issued abroad, the papers are linked to commitments with the environment. Instead of receiving mere financial interest, foreign investors would receive the income from a sustainable project, which would be between 6.15% and 8% for bond buyers.

Related news:

That will be the same rate of return as the National Fund on Climate Changerelaunched this Thursday and which will receive part of the proceeds from bond issues.

Initially scheduled to take place in September, the issuance is now expected, according to Ceron, to take place over the second half of the year. The secretary, however, did not rule out the possibility that the operation be postponed to early 2024, depending on the best “market window” to choose the date.

“It is likely that we will be able to issue bonds this year. If something that needs to happen at the beginning of 2024, this would not be a problem”, said Ceron at a press conference after a meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN).

ecological transition

Acting Minister of Finance during Fernando Haddad’s trip to Africa, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Dario Durigan, said that sustainable bonds will help make the government’s ecological transition plan viable.

“These roles are awaited by the world. We have great expectations that the ecological transition will be part of this government’s economic plan. The Climate Fund is a key element in implementing this ecological transition plan”, he declared.

Durigan also said that all legal steps, from compliance requirements, have been taken for the release of sustainable titles.

Cambial risk

Despite the issuances taking place in dollars, the Treasury secretary said that the operation does not bring exchange rate risk to Brazil, an increase in debt due to a possible devaluation of the real. According to Ceron, if the dollar doubles in value, the country will reduce its net debt because international reserves would increase in value when converted into reais.

Currently at US$ 342.732 billion, international reserves serve as a kind of insurance in case of exchange rate devaluation by reducing the calculation of the net debt, which confronts the government’s assets and liabilities. The gross debt, however, rises in case of high dollar.

Climate Fund

At its meeting this Thursday (24), the National Monetary Council regulated the National Fund on Climate Change (Climate Fund). With BRL 10 billion expected to finance sustainable development projects, the fund, which has existed since 2009 and is operated by the Ministry of the Environment, will have return rates of 6.15% to 8%, the same as for green bond issues. These are the fees that funded projects are expected to generate for the fund.

The minimum level of 6.15% considered the interest of the last issuance of Treasury bonds abroad. Previously, rates of return on loans to the Climate Fund were between 0.1% and 3%.

There will be an exception for projects in areas with lower demand for resources and less attractive. In this case, the fees may be at least 1%. Among the types of projects on the list of exceptions are those aimed at the sustainable development of native forests and the protection of water resources. The expectation is that less attractive projects consume only 8% of the Climate Fund’s resources.

Regarding the most attractive projects, which will have higher rates of return and consume the remaining 92% of the fund, are energy transition projects, green industry and solid waste management. The resolution approved by the CMN takes effect on September 1st.