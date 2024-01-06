The Slovakian Petra Vlhova leads the first heat of the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora in Slovenia, ahead of Federica Brignone, trailing by just 2 hundredths of a second. On the Podkoren track, which was salty due to the heavy rain, the Slovakian Olympic champion finished in 56″55 followed by the Italian who was the leader with the red bib. In third place is the Swiss Lara Gut Behrami, 0″15 behind, with the Canadian Valerie Grenier (+0″35), the Swede Sara Hector (+0″79) and the Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund (+0″ 84) to complete the top 6.

Seventh place for the leader of the overall World Cup classification Mikaela Shiffrin (0″98) followed by Marta Bassinoeighth with a gap of just over a second from Vlhova (+1″02) while Sofia Goggia he completed the first fraction in fifteenth place with 1″62. Elisa Platino also gets the pass for the second heat, occupying the thirtieth position at half-way through the race with 2″67; Roberta Melesi, Lara Della Mea, Ilaria Ghisalberti and Laura Pirovano did not qualify, Asja Zenere left.