First successful pig heart transplant in a human. A 57-year-old man with heart disease received a heart from a genetically engineered pig, a revolutionary procedure that offers hope to hundreds of thousands of patients. The eight-hour operation took place in Baltimore on Friday and the patient, from Maryland, was in good condition today, according to surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“It creates the pulse, it creates the pressure: it is his heart,” said Dr. Bartley Griffith, director of the heart transplant program at the medical center, who performed the operation, in a statement reported by the New York Times. it seems normal. We are excited, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. It has never been done before. “

Last year, about 41,354 Americans received an organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that coordinates the nation’s organ procurement efforts. But there is a severe shortage of organs and a dozen people on the lists die every day. About 3,817 Americans received human donor hearts last year, but the potential demand is even higher.