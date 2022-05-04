On the occasion of the celebration of the next Formula 1 race, Codemasters has published a new video.

The new F1 22 warms up for its launch in a couple of months, after having learned a few days ago the new bet of Codemasters Y Electronic Arts for the current season of Formula 1. This one comes with several new features, but until today we had not had any video of the game in motion.

As you can see at the top of the news, the study has published the first gameplay trailer of the proposal. The video, barely a minute long, intersperses images of the game engine with others that are not, and shows us the new single-seaters of the 2022 regulations running on the miami circuitwhich is added this year to the calendar.

In the official Web we can read both details of the new Miami International Autodrome, with 19 curves, three DRS zones and a long straight to the finish, but also news regarding the gameplay related to new physics, tires and handling models of the single-seaters.

The Champions Edition puts the current champions on the coverLikewise, the changes in this year’s regulations will be implemented, and there will be two different editions. We already know the covers of them. The standard edition of F1 22 will feature Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russellthe new breed of young drivers willing to take the glory.

For its part, the Champions Edition shows the world champions that remain on the grid. These are Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vetteland if we get it we will have some extra incentives, as well as being able to start enjoying the game with a three-day early access.

Whoever pre-orders this edition before May 16 will also get exclusive in-game items and skins. Although the news will not stop there, since if we take a look at the last seconds of the trailer we see a tourism tracing the curves of the Miami circuit, so it is expected that we will be able to access other types of vehicles beyond single-seaters.

F1 22 is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for the next july 1although some controversy has arisen around the different platforms since we will not be able to update to the new generation of consoles if we do not buy the most expensive edition.

