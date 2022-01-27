The game will arrive “when it is ready” this year, after 6 years of being in development.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 27, 2022, 22:55 23 comments

As promised a few weeks ago, we finally have our first look at the gameplay from UFL, the soccer game that seeks to dethrone eFootball and FIFA. Although it does not yet have a confirmed release date, the title will be available in 2022 after 6 years of remaining in development, and as a surprise, it was confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo as the star of this long-awaited installment.

The game will be available in 2022The trailer shows us what the game looks like inside the engine Unreal Enginebut also gave us brief glimpses of other elements, such as the options for personalization and the appearance of the players. The title will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5, and is already in its “last phase of development”.

UFL will have casual and competitive modalities, in addition to game offline, and support for 2v2 and 3v3 matches. The title will also have “special events”, although there were no further details about these, but perhaps more importantly, the entire title was built around its ‘flagship’ mode, which acts as the global league online from UFL.

What is this global league? In short, it will be a series of divisions connected through various seasonswhere players will compete with teams created by themselves for a year, and at the end of that time, the best player will be crowned the ‘UFL Champion’.

The game promises totally matchmaking just, based on the skills of each player. It will be a free title under the slogan “fair-to-play”, which will offer you the same tools to all who dare to try it, as well as to the more than 5,000 real soccer players who will be ready for action from launch day.

More about: UFL and Strikerz.