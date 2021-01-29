During the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise, Capcom revealed one of the big surprises of the night together with the confirmation that Resident Evil 8 will finally arrive on Xbox One, and it was nothing more and nothing less than the announcement of the multiplayer of the franchise , Resident Evil Re: Verse.

The announcement was received with mixed feelings by fans, because beyond Resident Evil: Outbreak, no multiplayer installment has managed to be high enough to deserve to have it on the shelf. On this occasion, Capcom wants to offer a multiplayer Deathmatch of the franchise, and thanks to the youtuber KendoGunSop we can see the Resident Evil Re: Verse first gameplay.

First gameplay of Resident Evil Re: Verse, the new multiplayer of the series

As we can see in the gameplay, the game mechanics are quite simple. Our objective will be none other than to kill the different players who are in the game, before which, once we have killed them in their human form, they will have a “Second life” as monsters, being able to embody different enemies of the franchise. Finally, the one who accumulates the most points during it will win the game.

In purely visual terms, the game feels a bit strange, especially as Resident Evil. The scenarios are now much larger in terms of the intersections of the different rooms, with wider doors and elements that serve as cover. However, it seems more careful than the last multiplayer experience of the saga, such as Resident Evil: Resistance.

Resident Evil Re: Verse is due out on Xbox One, PS4, and PC alongside Resident Evil Village on May 17. Additionally, the game will also be playable on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 through backward compatibility. What did you think of this Resident Evil Re: Verse first gameplay?