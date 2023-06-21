A couple of weeks ago it was announced out of the blue Everybody 1-2-Switch! game that serves as the sequel to that title that we would see at the launch of the hybrid console, and that it is worth saying that it was not its greatest success. With this second part, they seek to have a kind of redemption, and now they have released the first gameplay.

In this it is appreciated that there will be some interesting mini games such as inflating balloons, running in a marathon, ninja duels and even a style of The Squid Game in which all the participants must move until a certain moment in which they must stop completely. This video featured 16 influencers selected by Nintendo.

Here the video:

Remember that Everybody 1-2-Switch! the next one is released June 30th in nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It seems that with this second part they are doing things better, because to begin with the cost of the game is not AAA but a smaller experience, and therefore cheaper. That will get fans buying it on day one without much trouble.