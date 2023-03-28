What is supposedly the first gameplay screenshot of the game has been leaked online. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora by the dataminer of Ubisoft @ScriptLeaksR6. Known primarily for leaking information from Rainbow 6 Siege and recently from Assassin’s Creed Mirageit seems that the user is now exploring the world of Pandora.

The leaked image does not have a brilliant quality, but it is the first image that we have seen apart from the presentation trailer of the game in terms of gameplay.

Users have already suggested that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora most likely it will just be a game of Far Cry with skins of Avatar. So if you’re a fan of Far Cryyou will probably be a fan of this game too.

In addition to the leaked image, the dataminer has also recently suggested that pre-orders for the game will be available soon.

Ubisoft hasn’t revealed much official information about the game, but its official description reads: “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first-person action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment, a studio Ubisoftin collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest version of the engine snowdropand developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and pc, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the alluring world of Pandora to life with all its beauty and danger in an immersive open world experience.”

“In this new standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey through the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. He explores a living, reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and characters, and confronts the formidable RDA forces that threaten him.”

Via: Insider Gaming