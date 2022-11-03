First game in Germany



The Allianz Arena was rebuilt for the NFL



The Allianz Arena in Munich.

Photo: dpa/Matthias Balk





Munich On November 13th, the first game of the football profile NFL will take place on German soil: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich. The Allianz Arena had to be adjusted a bit for this.







German fans of the National Football League (NFL) have been waiting longingly for years, on November 13th the time has finally come: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play a game of the US professional football league in Germany for the first time. The first venue is the Allianz Arena in Munich, where FC Bayern Munich usually plays their home games in the Bundesliga.

The requirements of an NFL game are different than those of a football game, which is why the arena had to be rebuilt a little since June. An important point are the cabins for the teams. While the squad for a Bundesliga game consists of 18 active players, there are 48 active players in the NFL. Of course, there is also a much larger team around it, consisting of a double-digit number of coaches and so on. Accordingly, the team areas had to be expanded.

The most visible difference in the stadium is the pitch. In a Bayern game it is 68 meters wide and 105 meters long, while an NFL field is slightly narrower at almost 53 meters but longer at 109.7 meters (120 yards). FC Bayern states the gross lawn area as 111 meters long, so the NFL field is just about right in this respect. This entailed further technical work such as the extension of the undersoil heating, such as dhe FC Bayern announced in a message.







Also required the playing field held at the two ends of soccer goals a field goal each. These are firmly anchored in the ground. A hole about a meter and a half deep had to be dug for this. A team of experts from the USA then measured the exact positioning and then the hole was sealed with a cover plate. After FC Bayern’s last home game on November 8, the soccer goals can then be replaced by field goals.

(yes)