The first galaxies may have formed longer than astronomers estimated, according to observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, which is reshaping our understanding of the universe.

Researchers using the powerful telescope have published a paper in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in which they document two exceptionally bright and distant galaxies, based on data collected during the first few days of Webb’s operation in July.

The extreme luminosity of the stars raises two intriguing possibilities, astronomers told a NASA press conference on Thursday.

The first is that these galaxies would be very large, with many low-mass stars like today’s galaxies, and would have started to form 100 million years after the Big Bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago.

This would also mean that they formed 100 million years before what is now considered the end of the so-called cosmic dark age, when the universe was just gas and dark matter.

Another possibility is that these galaxies belong to so-called “Population III” stars, which had never been observed, but which, theoretically, were formed only by helium and hydrogen, before the appearance of heavier elements.

Because these stars burned at extreme temperatures, the galaxies wouldn’t have to be so huge to explain the brightness observed by Webb, and could have started to form later.

“We’re seeing galaxies so bright and luminous so early on, we’re not sure what’s going on,” Garth Illingworth of the University of California, Santa Cruz told reporters.

The rapid discovery of galaxies also defies expectations that the telescope would need to explore a much larger volume of space to find them.

“It’s a surprise that there are so many that formed so early,” added astrophysicist Jeyhan Kartaltepe of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The two galaxies definitely existed between 450 and 350 million years after the Big Bang. One of them, called GLASS-z12, is now the most distant starlight ever seen.

The further away the stars are, the longer it takes for their light to reach Earth, so looking into the distant universe is seeing the deep past.