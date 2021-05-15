The first morning from Friday to Saturday without a state of alarm since October left crowds in the streets of the main Spanish cities and although all eyes were on Madrid, which celebrates this Saturday the feast of San Isidro, the most notable incidents happened in Barcelona.

During the night the Guardia Urbana evicted 7,180 people from different parts of the Catalan capital who did not maintain safety distances. The most numerous meetings took place in the beach areas, in the Lluís Companys promenade and in El Born, where the agents evacuated the concentrations that exceeded the number of people allowed without major problems.s, six, according to the restrictions decreed by the Government. In addition, the members of the operation reminded the participants of the mandatory use of masks. A significant part of the evicted people were tourists.

In Madrid, on the contrary, the night was “very quiet”, in the words of the Government delegate, Mercedes González. The greater police presence than the previous week served as a deterrent to the bottles, although the Municipal Police dissolved groups of young people who drank in the street.

The Madrid device focused on the Las Vistillas area, where the main night events of San Isidro are traditionally held. The agents’ controls sought “Enforce health regulations and avoid street vending and alcohol consumption on public roads”, reported the Area of ​​Security and Emergencies directed by Inmaculada Sanz. The usual device of 200 police officers was added on Friday by 180 municipal agents, the same number that reinforced the operation this Saturday, this time focused on the San Isidro prairie.

And beyond the big cities, the whole country noticed a great population movement, Mainly, coastal areas, such as the Valencian Community, Murcia or Andalusia, and also the Cantabrian coast, which were filled yesterday with people who wanted to enjoy the first full weekend with freedom of movement throughout the country.