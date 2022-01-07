Employees of the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Fujairah and the cities of the eastern region organized, and a number of dealers came to all municipalities of the eastern region and government and federal agencies in order to obtain the services provided after they fulfilled the applicable conditions such as wearing masks and the green traffic system.

Employees in government and private departments praised the welcome they received from managers and department heads through the packaged distributions that carry rosaries for males, which they found on their desks with the words “Welcome to you on the first working Friday” and “The first Friday that brings us together.”

The administrations of private and government schools confirmed the commitment of students and educational and educational staff 100% without registering absences, noting that the school day went smoothly without any obstacles.

For his part, Director of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Fujairah, Muhammad Khalifa Al-Zeyoudi, said in a statement to “Emirates Today”, that work is regularly done on the first Friday of this year, according to the decisions and regulations used to change working days and the weekend, which were activated in early January.

He pointed out that the work of Friday in his department was divided into two timings, taking into account the female employees whose children receive distance education, so that their work hours start from 11:30 until 2:30 in the afternoon, in order for the work to proceed smoothly, enabling the employee to complete the work and transactions imposed on her.

He pointed out that in line with the state’s vision and based on the decision of the Fujairah Center for Emergency and Crisis Management and based on a circular issued by the Human Resources Department, all Fujairah government agencies apply the entry of every employee or customer to government departments and institutions, and those who have green traffic using the “Al Hosn” application, the circular came With the aim of strengthening national efforts to combat the Corona virus (Covid_19).

In addition, they assured parents in the Emirate of Fujairah and the Eastern Province that their children regularly attend school hours, which was characterized by flexibility, especially that the school day ended at 11:30 am, which enabled them to perform their religious rituals that they used to perform on Friday of every week.

They pointed out that their children have accepted the idea of ​​studying on Friday due to the short duration of the school day and the compensation for them with a longer vacation than it was previously during the previous years.



