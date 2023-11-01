The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened for the first time since the start of the war on October 7. International news agencies reported this on Wednesday. The border has been opened for the first group of people with a foreign passport.

Injured Palestinians may also be allowed across the border so they can be treated in Egyptian hospitals. A large number of ambulances are ready at the border with Gaza to transport injured Gazans and a field hospital is being set up in the border area in Egypt. According to Reuters news agency, medical teams are on hand to examine all the injured and determine which hospitals they will be sent to.

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of Gazans have fled to the south of the Gaza Strip, under pressure from Israel and the announced ground offensive. Images show groups of Palestinians gathering in front of the border crossing, hoping to leave the war zone.

The Rafah border crossing, the main crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, has always been closed. Several trucks carrying aid have crossed in recent days, but according to aid organizations there were never enough.

Also read

First foreigners leave Gaza via Rafah border crossing to Egypt