For the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, a foreign ship docked in a Ukrainian port on Saturday. That writes the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook. The vessel will export grain from the country.

It concerns the Fulmar S, which sails under the flag of Barbados. The ship docked in the port of Chernomorsk, the southernmost tip of Odessa. It is unknown where it will sail next.

“For our part, we are doing everything we can to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more vessels,” Kubrakov writes. “We plan to be able to operate three to five ships a day in two weeks.”

Last Monday, a Ukrainian ship carrying grain left the war-torn country for the first time. That vessel, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, transported 26,000 tons of grain to Lebanon. Since then, three more Ukrainian freighters carrying grain have left.

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the largest grain exporters in the world and many depots are full of grain waiting to be exported. Until now, that has not been possible, because Russia blocked ports and sailing out was considered too dangerous. Last month a grain deal was signed between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, after which the transports could be resumed.