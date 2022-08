Ukraine received on Saturday (6) the first foreign-flagged ship since the beginning of the war with Russia. The country begins to return grain exports, under the supervision of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, where Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations (UN) professionals are working.

According to information from G1, Ukraine aims to ship 3 million tonnes per month from its Black Sea ports. There are still around 20 million tons of grain from last year’s crops in the country. Signed in July this year, the shipment is being made possible because of the agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations to unblock Ukrainian ports and contain the world food crisis.