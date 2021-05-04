Sapir Berman says she doesn’t want to hide any longer. Now the 26-year-old referee is the first trans woman to whistle a professional game in Israel. The reactions are clear: “Sapir Berman super woman”.

S.Referee Sapir Berman was the first trans woman to whistle a game in the first Israeli soccer league. The 26-year-old led Hapoel Haifa’s game against Beitur Jerusalem on Monday. She was warmly welcomed by the few spectators. A Haifa fan even held up a sign that said “Sapir Berman super woman”.

Last week, Berman announced that after a gender reassignment, he would whistle in the first division under the name Sapir Berman. “I’ve seen myself as a woman since I was a child,” she said to journalists. She doesn’t want to hide anymore. “I was very successful as a man. But in the end I decided to show who I really am. “

She is still at the beginning of the adjustment process. “I don’t know how long it will take.” But it won’t affect her referee career.

The Israeli Football Association expressly supports the respected referee on her way. A dressing room that is separate from the men should also be made available to her. The referees association also said that Berman would continue her career unhindered after the move. Clubs had also congratulated her on the move. The British Lucy Clark became known as the first transgender referee in 2018.