The next chapter coming to Dead by Daylight, Project W, is a second dose of Resident Evil that adds Wesker as a new Killer.

Yesterday he was added to the Public Test Build of the gamegiving us a first look at his arsenal of abilities.

It seems Behavior hasn’t hit a bum note with this one.

Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil: Project W | Official Trailer

Wesker’s most prominent ability comes from his Uroboros infected arm that gives him the strength to throw victims a great distance.

Combine that with his speed and he really is a force to be reckoned with.

Wesker seriously went “GET THE F*CK OUT OF MY LOBBY!”#DeadbyDaylgiht #dbd pic.twitter.com/DgIGzebOxJ — 🏳️‍⚧️𝓋𝒾~𝒟𝓂𝒾𝓀𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓃🏳️‍🌈 (@Evitozen) August 9, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Or at least, he’s a powerful force until he comes across a low but impossible to leap over ledge.

I think everything I need to say about Wesker can be showcased here. In the best case scenario, when the Survivor basically lets you throw them into something for free, he’s great fun. But then you get to an actual tile and you feel like a 95 year old grandad. pic.twitter.com/wRAAGYtvMv — Pixel Bush (@PixelBushYT) August 9, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



That lack of leaping abilities is just like the other Killers. So too is the considerable amount of thirst for Wesker.

I do not care if Wesker is the best killer in the game. I care that he is hot and he slams me into walls so I can feel something for once in this dark hole that is life. de todas formas — Lexicat (@LexicatTV) August 10, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Yes, Wesker’s greatest asset so far is his peachy behind.

Wesker in Dead by Daylight serves cake 🍑 Now Pyramid Head has a rival! pic.twitter.com/VrdlD1qhfw — Katastrophe (@ImKatastrophe) August 9, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Just don’t touch his shades. Not really. I won’t like it.

At least now, I can finally beat Chris.

wesker entering the dbd realm and realizing he finally gets the chance to kill chris pic.twitter.com/y7ekLeYhTo — eris (@weskercock) July 20, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Project W is scheduled to officially launch soon and will include Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers alongside Wesker.

The Racoon City Police Department map will also be revised and split in two.