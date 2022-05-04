Climate change is causing a progressive sea level risewhich is becoming a important problem for some coastal cities that in a few decades could be under water. In fact, since the year 1880, the sea level has risen by about 20 centimeters, and a third of that rise has occurred during the last 25 years.

To combat this threat, UN-Habitat, the New York-based company Oceanix and the Busan Metropolitan City (South Korea) have presented at the United Nations headquarters the world’s first prototype of a sustainable floating city.

The territory would receive the name of Oceanix Busan and its objective is, according to a statement from UN-Habitat, “provide innovative technology for coastal cities facing severe land shortages that are exacerbated by climate threats.”

For his part, the CEO of Oceanix Philipp Hofmann, has highlighted that this project “is a fundamental milestone for all coastal cities and island nations. We are on track to deliver OCEANIX Busan and demonstrate that floating infrastructure can create new land for coastal cities that are looking for sustainable ways to expand into the ocean, while adapting to rising sea levels.”

Three neighborhoods with capacity for 12,000 people

UN-Habitat specifies that the city would have three neighborhoods (integrated each of them by a platform) that would be interconnected and add one total area of ​​6.3 hectares. In this way, the city could hold 12,000 people. Each neighborhood would also be designed to fulfill a specific purpose: housing, research and accommodation.

However, the project envisages that this floating city will transform and expand over time. The UN-Habitat statement states that “Starting from a 3 rig community with 12,000 residents and visitors, Oceanix Busan has the potential to expand to more than 20 rigs”.

The sustainability is another aspect that is very present in this prototype since, according to the statement, “the floating platforms will be accompanied by dozens of production posts with photovoltaic panels and greenhouses that will be able to expand and contract over time according to the needs of the city”.