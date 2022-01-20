The first humanitarian flights have arrived in Tonga, five days after the Pacific island nation was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami. Australia and New Zealand have dispatched two military transport aircraft carrying water, communications equipment, mobile shelters and generators.
