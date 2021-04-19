At 12:15 p.m., NASA engineers will already have in their possession the first data from Ingenuity, which will reach Earth transmitted by the Perseverance rover, that makes link point. The US space agency is optimistic about this mission. The team sent the general commands on lift and acceleration yesterday, but it has to be the robot that manages its flight autonomously, with its guidance, navigation and control systems, because it cannot receive orders in real time.