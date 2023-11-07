First five Dutch F-16s to Romania for military training

The first five Dutch F-16s are on their way to a European training center in Romania, where Ukrainian and Romanian pilots will receive training in flying the aircraft. That reports the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66) announced almost a month ago that the planes would soon leave for Romania.

The Netherlands, together with Denmark, forms the so-called ‘fighter coalition’ and as such supplies the F-16s on behalf of a number of European countries. They also coordinate the training. The Netherlands itself makes twelve to eighteen F-16s available. The aircraft remain Dutch property.

The Ministry of Defense announced at the end of August that manufacturer Martin Lockheed would provide the F-16 training at the Romanian training center and maintain the fighter aircraft. According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, it will take at least until the spring before Ukraine can deploy the first F-16s in the war against Russia.