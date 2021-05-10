And just at the worst moment, it ran aground. EI Rayo has stopped five kilometers from the goal and its pilot, Iraola, has not managed to start it in these last four games. Hence, Girona, whom he previously saw in the rearview mirror, has overtaken him, expelling him from a playoff through which he had passed twenty days uninterruptedly. The Leganes, meanwhile, does not lose bow in this final stretch. He maintains a steady speed and holds onto his fourth place. So this neighborhood duel has overtones of final for the promotionfollow the game live on AS.com).



The franjirrojos They face a new Monday – the third in a row – knowing the rival results and with the pressure of a new triumph for Girona, which goes like a shot. Being aware, furthermore, that this season They have never won on Monday day in which drew against Sporting, Girona and Albacete and in which they lost to Sabadell. Of course, they will have a new opportunity in Vallecas, their sanctuary, in which He has only taken 55% of the points at stake in 2021.

Meanwhile, his adversary arrives with problems that Iraola’s are familiar with … The pepineros lack glue. Tino. Lucky. The name of the curse is varied, but the conclusion is the same: clear occasions that cost points are wasted. “Peace of mind, the punch will return. There is quality,” says a Garitano who makes his debut against an opponent who was never measured leading Leganés in an official match.

This meeting, that could well be a playoff, it seems as the key of the rayistas to reach it. They will not have an easy rival. The Lega remains fourth, despite the fact that the direct duel against Sporting was choked (0-0). It also happened to the Strip, although with those below – he got two points against Logroñés, Albacete and Sabadell. And for this appointment, Iraola recovers Mario Suárez and has the doubt of Montiel, touched. However, the biggest unknown will be up. After giving Antoñín and Qasmi minutes, It could be Guerrero’s turn, before his ex.

Except for surprise, Garitano will line up a block similar to the one he used against Alcorcón and Sporting. Eleven (almost) kind in which the doubts will be put by the defense and the front. Without Bustinza, or Miquel, Garitano could repeat Javi Hernández as central. Sergio and Omeruo they will dispute the other post. Above, the absence of Borja Bastón opens the doors of ownership to Miguel, although Sabin Merino (top team scorer with eight targets) also opposing to replace the Madrilenian in a field that brings recent good memories to the south of the capital.

Party Keys

Blocking

Rayo is immersed in a game and results crisis. He has only scratched two points in the last four days, in which he added two goals for and five against.

Punch

Leganés creates chances, but wastes them. Sometimes rude mistakes for professional football.

Precedents

Of twelve duels in Vallecas, Rayo has only fallen in two, the last ones: Copa (0-1, with a penalty saved by Lunin to certify the pass to the second round) and Liga (1-2, a giant step for the permanence in First) of 2018-19.

Aces to follow

Baby

It was the best in Sabadell. He threw the team on his back and led his offensive game. He contributed work and opportunities.

Risk

Since he settled in the goal, he has been life insurance. Miracle after miracle, he holds the goal with solvency.