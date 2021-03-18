TD Systems Baskonia plays this Friday against Zenit in Saint Petersburg his first final (18:00, Dazn). “It’s a key game and we know what we have to do to get it out,” warns Dusko Ivanovic. The acceleration in this final stretch of the course (six wins in seven days) allows the Alava team to dream of to get into the top eight once again: It would be the fifth in a row for a team that hasn’t missed a playoffs since 2015.

Al Baskonia does get the accounts, although for this he must win today at Zenit, that occupies the eighth place with a win more than its rival (16-12), but also with a game less (on April 12, after the regular season, it will face Panathinaikos, in a postponed match on matchday 6) . Pascual’s men arrive in a completely different dynamic from that of Vitoria: six defeats in eight gamesYes, but they have a real thermometer. “Pangos leads and scores. The key to Zenit’s game is through him ”, explains Ivanovic. The base, formerly of Barça, has welcomed the change of scenery. He averages 12.9 points (39.9% in triples) and 6.3 assists for a PIR of 13.9.

With five rounds to play and two teams close to the playoff (Anadolu Efes and Armani Milan, with 19-10, could get it this week), eight (Olympiacos have options, but are somewhat more off the hook at 13-16), the last five places are played. Between CSKA, fourth at 18-10, and Zalgiris (11th at 15-14), there are only three wins apart.

Thats why he average it can also be decisive when a team qualifies in the top eight. Baskonia, who could have a serious problem in the case of multiple draws, lost in the first round to Zenit by seven (70-77). He has won the average with Madrid (+ 13 / + 20) and lost to Zalgiris (+ 19 / -13), Bayern (-11 / + 7) and Fenerbahçe (+ 18 / -20). It remains to be seen what happens in his confrontation with Valencia (+1 in Vitoria), also involved in that fight to finish in the top eight, and against whom he will close the regular season at La Fonteta.