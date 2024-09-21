Home policy

Lisa Mahnke

Despite a large number of police officers, the hoped-for effect of the new controls at the German borders has not yet been achieved. The police are calling for further measures, and criticism is coming from the EU.

Berlin – Since Monday (September 16), border controls in western Germany have been tightened following an order from Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). Despite the high number of police personnel, the desired major effect has not been achieved. Statistics show that the number of unauthorized border crossings in western Germany is comparatively low.

According to information from the Federal Police, which is part of the World on Sunday 182 unauthorized entry attempts were detected from Monday to Thursday. 100 of these were immediately prevented by rejection. The example of Bad Bentheim shows the massive personnel expenditure involved.

Checks for illegal entry at all German borders – smugglers to be targeted more closely

For example, on September 19, it was reported that “2014 people, 544 vehicles and 14 trains” were checked near Bad Bentheim on the border with the Netherlands. “Three were rejected and three arrest warrants were executed,” it continued. However, 131 police officers were deployed on that day alone to achieve such a result. A huge amount of personnel was required for such a result. For more than random checks However, there is a lack of staff.

The President of the Federal Criminal Police Office, Holger Münch, considers the measures to be sensible, as the “number of findings” has increased. However, he pleaded with the RND also for dealing with “the networks of the smugglers”. “It is therefore a matter of conducting such investigations along the smuggling routes in international cooperation.”

Rejection of asylum seekers at German borders – detour via Flixbus

The controls have been in place since Monday with the aim of curbing illegal entries. Without a residence permit, asylum applications are also considered illegal entry. You can currently find randomly on certain routes According to the chairman of the Federal Police Union, Andreas Roßkopf, these are also being avoided. “For example, the Flixbuses, which are often used by illegal immigrants, are diverting from the motorways to neighbouring roads,” said Roßkopf. Like the CDU, Roßkopf also called for the rejection of asylum seekers in order to achieve a greater reduction in immigration.

3626 asylum applications were still submitted within the first four days after the start of the operation, reported the World on Sunday with reference to data from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the previous week, Monday to Thursday, there were 3,581, before that 3,063.

The number of Asylum applications show a snapshot, because actual asylum applications can often only be submitted with a delay. They are protected by the right to asylum, which is anchored in the Basic Law. Each application must be examined individually before deportation is possible.

Migration in western Germany comparatively low – criticism from Luxembourg

In neighboring countries like Luxembourg, the controls are met with displeasure. “Borders must not be created in people’s minds again,” said Luxembourg’s Interior Minister Léon Gloden. 200,000 workers commute to Luxembourg from Germany every day.

One of the WDR Statistics shared by the Federal Police showed that Germany’s western border had comparatively few illegal entries. In 2023, Poland was at the top for the first time with 33,000 illegal entries, followed by Austria (28,000), Switzerland (19,000) and the Czech Republic (17,000). Border controls have been in place at these countries’ borders for some time.

New border controls in Germany controversial due to Schengen Agreement

Precisely because Germany and its neighbouring countries belong to the Schengen area of EU The new border controls are considered controversial. The Schengen Agreement is actually intended to allow people to cross national borders without lengthy controls. Further restrictions could also be unconstitutional. The right to asylum is also enshrined in the law.

There is also criticism that the structural problems in Germany are not being taken into account. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) justified the border controls to the EU Commission with the lack of accommodation for refugees. However, temporary border controls do not change this situation, they only postpone it. Some municipalities are at their limit and would like more support. Faeser’s approach is also criticized due to a possible domino effect in which other Schengen countries also control the borders. (lismah)