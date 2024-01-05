Home page World

From: Christoph Elzer

Press Split

A monocam catches cell phone offenders behind the wheel. The camera was tested in the Trier police headquarters area from the beginning of June to the end of August 2022. © Harald Tittel/dpa

Regardless of whether it is a mobile speed trap, a “star box” or a state-of-the-art “super speed camera” – speed measurements are omnipresent in road traffic. New cell phone speed cameras with AI support will probably be added in the future.

Mainz – It is now well known that using a smartphone while driving poses a high traffic risk. Nevertheless, drivers apparently find it extremely difficult to leave their mobile device behind while driving. So recorded by the Federal Statistical Office For example, in 2021 there were almost 6,000 car accidents that could be directly attributed to distractions caused by cell phone use. Sad accident results: 8,233 seriously injured and 117 dead.

In the fight against cell phones while driving Rhineland-Palatinate is therefore upgrading in 2024. A planned change in the law is intended to allow the nationwide use of a Dutch system called Monocam. This identifies cell phone offenders fully automatically and with the help of artificial intelligence.

Mobile phone speed camera Monocam films unnoticed from bridges

Monocam works in a similar way to distance measurements: a camera is installed on a bridge that continuously monitors the traffic driving underneath. The camera films into the cars and records the person behind the wheel and their arm movements. Artificial intelligence then determines whether the recorded posture is due to cell phone use.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Simon shows a “dummy photo” from a monocam on a monitor. © Harald Tittel/dpa/Archive

If the AI ​​comes to the conclusion that the driver was using a cell phone, the corresponding image is saved and handed over to the police for further evaluation. It is then checked whether the person pictured is actually holding a cell phone in their cell phone. If this check is positive, the evidence will be forwarded to the responsible fines office.

Cell phone while driving: risk a fine and points

If you are “flashed” by Monocam, you face a fine of 128.50 euros as well as a point in the traffic offenders’ register in Flensburg for an administrative offense. The penalty is significantly harsher if another road user is endangered or even harmed: Drivers who use their cell phone while driving and endanger someone else must pay 178.50 euros and receive two points. If property is damaged as a result of cell phone use, the fine increases to 228.50 euros. In both cases, a driving ban of one month is also imposed.

Rhineland-Palatinate has already tested the use of Monocam in a model experiment and issued several fine notices. Some drivers were against it took legal action and failed. The Trier district court ruled that there was no legal basis for the widespread use of the Monocam cell phone speed camera. However, this has no impact on the fines issued as part of the model experiment.

Minister: Cell phone speed camera Monocam has at least halved violations

Before the nationwide introduction, Rhineland-Palatinate now wants to create complete legal certainty, according to Interior Minister Michael Ebling (SPD): “We have found that our new approach has at least halved the number of distraction violations in the test phases in Trier and Mainz. In many cases the preventive effect goes even further. Therefore, with the next amendment to the Police and Regulatory Authorities Act, we will develop a proposal for a legal basis that will enable the permanent use of the monocam. “We will of course also take data protection issues into account,” said the minister.

It is not yet clear when exactly the system will be introduced on a large scale in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, it is scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.