Mobile phone speed cameras are set to be used in Germany this year. There is a risk of fines – or even the loss of your driving license.

Spotify, Google Maps, WhatsApp: Quickly checking your cell phone while driving is common, but it carries significant risks. The ADAC points out that inattention and distraction often lead to traffic accidents. “Experts assume that more than half of all traffic accidents on German roads are caused by distraction,” says the automobile club’s website.

Monocam in Rhineland-Palatinate: First federal state to introduce mobile phone speed cameras

The Ministry of the Interior in Rhineland-Palatinate is apparently also aware of these figures and plans to be the first federal state to take stronger action against distraction while driving, especially against the use of mobile phones. A law for the so-called “mobile phone speed cameras” is to be introduced “in 2024,” according to a spokeswoman for the ministry. IPPEN.MEDIA Rhineland-Palatinate is relying on surveillance by Artificial intelligence.

The “Monocam”, a special camera, monitors road traffic and scans vehicles. Connected software checks whether drivers are using a mobile phone. For example, it looks for a certain hand position or a brand logo such as Apple’s. Possible violations are forwarded to real police officers who assess whether it was actually a mobile phone. Ultimately, a human, not an AI, makes the decision. The system has been in use in the Netherlands for years; after a test phase, it will soon be used across the whole of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Mobile phone speed cameras in Germany? Decision lies with the federal states

It is currently unclear whether other countries will follow suit. Some states like NRW have already indicated that they are not currently planning to install any mobile phone speed cameras. According to the distribution of powers in the Basic Law (Articles 83 and 84 GG), the monitoring and prosecution of traffic violations is the responsibility of the states, according to the Federal Ministry of Transport.

“This means that the responsible state authorities decide on their own responsibility whether, where, how often and with what necessary use of personnel and technical equipment – such as a monocam – they will carry out surveillance measures,” explains a spokesman.

Penalties for using a cell phone while driving: will your driving license be taken away?

According to the Road Traffic Act (StVO), using a mobile phone while driving is an offence and therefore prohibited. Anyone caught doing this can expect a fine of 100 euros – plus expenses and an administration fee – and will receive a point in Flensburg. If an accident occurs due to distraction from using a mobile phone, the penalty is significantly higher.

If there is damage to property, the fine and the number of points increase. According to the catalogue of fines, this is 200 euros and two points. If someone is injured or killed, criminal charges can be filed. Since distraction through cell phone use is considered gross negligence, insurance coverage may also be lost. Repeated or serious violations can result in the driver’s license being revoked.

Your driving license will be revoked for one month if you cause danger or an accident involving property damage through your cell phone use. Repeat offenders can be classified as incorrigible and must also hand in their driving license. In any case, you face a fine. This also applies if you are caught by a cell phone speed camera in Rhineland-Palatinate.