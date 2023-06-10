Maria Amparo first fatality because of the high temperatures in the country, Originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, she was found days after her whereabouts were not known. She was last seen near Cerro Johnson in her city.

The 78-year-old woman when she was found by the authorities of the Secretary of State Security, showed no signs of violence or abuse, the body was intact, after investigations the Sonora Attorney General’s Office confirmed that he had signs of dehydration.

Isabel went for a walk as usual Hill where it was found, however, the high temperatures originating since the beginning of the month put citizens on alert, since despite being able to carry out daily activities they can put the most vulnerable population at risk.

The state authorities They ask the population to avoid direct exposure to the sun after noon, because the intensity of the heat increases between 12 to 5 in the afternoon, therefore, they request to take care of minors and older adults during This weather.

He also recommended keeping informed of the official recommendations, in addition to constantly staying hydrated, always using sunscreen and cover themselves with sunlight direct, in addition to caring for the most vulnerable population.