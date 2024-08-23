Home World

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

At nine millimeters in size, it doesn’t seem particularly frightening. Nevertheless, its bite has already caused deaths. The question arises as to how dangerous the violin spider really is.

Frankfurt – First an Italian policeman died. Then came reports of another man from Italy who suffered the same fate. Both were bitten by a brown violin spider and died as a result. At first glance, it is inconspicuous. This species of spider is just nine millimeters long, with a violin-like pattern on its head, which gives it its name. As exciting as that sounds, its bite can have devastating consequences. But how dangerous is it really?

Italy records first fatalities: The violin spider is not as dangerous as thought

According to a study, their distribution area was initially limited study of the zoological department of applied zoology and nature conservation at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) in southern Europe and North Africa. Now it can also be found in North America, Southeast Asia, Madagascar and on some islands in the Pacific and Atlantic, they say. It is mainly found in the popular holiday destinations of Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey, says the German Press Agency (dpa) with.

No established populations are known in Germany, explains Dr. Peter Jäger, head of the Arachnology Section at the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum Frankfurt upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA However, the Nosferatu spider is spreading in this country.

The violin spider, also called Loxosceles rufescens, has six eyes and lives in the Mediterranean region. © Senckenberg Society for Natural Research/Peter Jäger

“The spider’s venom has a necrotic effect. When bitten, tissue around the bite site can die, and in rare cases it can lead to further complications,” says Jäger. The bite may be painless at first. After about 30 minutes to an hour, the pain develops, according to MSD Manualan online medical reference work, a strong pain that can spread over the entire limb. The area of ​​the bite turns red, as in the case of the deceased policeman in Italy, there is small-scale bleeding and severe itching. Sometimes the itching spreads to the whole body. A small blister forms in the center of the bite site. These bites usually leave only a small scar.

Severe complications after a violin spider bite are rare

However, there are also cases in which large tissue defects occur, known as loxoscelism. This is a systemic syndrome triggered by spider venom and only occurs 24 to 72 hours after the bite. This consequence is rather unusual and occurs more frequently in children and young people. Symptoms of this syndrome include fever, chills, nausea and vomiting, and joint pain. The occurrence of these symptoms can be fatal.

In addition to its poison, however, the spider can also transmit bacteria into the tissue, according to Maurizio Soave, head of the poison control center at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, reports the dpaThese cause inflammation and sometimes serious complications. Severe infections can also cause sepsis, which led to the death of a man in Italy after being bitten by a violin spider.

Italians and holidaymakers are advised not to reach under things on the ground with bare hands

Despite the risks associated with a bite from the brown violin spider, it is not as dangerous as some people think. Less than one percent of cases lead to serious complications after a bite, explains the Anti-poison center in PaviaComplications are often due to previous illnesses such as diabetes and Allergies due to.

The brown violin spider likes to stay in holes in the ground and prefers dry soil. Jäger therefore advises holidaymakers not to reach under things on the ground with their bare hands. Scientists from the UIB study recommend keeping the spider’s usual places of refuge, such as attics, garages and basements, clean. However, the spider is generally reported to be rather peaceful and only bites when it feels threatened.

If a bite does occur, experts recommend cleaning the wound with soap and water. If severe itching or redness occurs, a cortisone ointment or antibiotics are recommended. (dpa, gel)