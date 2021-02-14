Four people died of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in Guinea, the first victims since 2016, the year the World Health Organization declared the end of the epidemic that left 11,300 dead.

“We are really worried, there are already four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever in the Nzérékoré region, “(southeast) in the forested part of Guinea, Health Minister Rémy Lamah told AFP.

According to the director of the National Health Security Agency, Sakoba Keita, quoted by the GuinéeMatin portal, a health professional fell ill in late January and he died “between January 27 and 28”.

There are two experimental vaccines against Ebola but no treatment capable of curing the virus. Photo Reuter

“Among those who participated in his burial, eight people had symptoms: diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. Three died and four others are hospitalized in Nzérékoré, “Keita explained.

Both Keita and the Minister of Health indicated that a laboratory in Guéckédou had detected the presence of the Ebola virus in tests, and that the authorities expect results of complementary tests within a few hours.

“We take all the measures, an alert team is in place to identify the cases of contact,” Lamah told the AFP agency, stressing that there had been “no reappearance (of the virus) since 2016.”

“As a human, I am concerned, but I remain calm because we managed the first epidemic and vaccination is possible. There will be a crisis meeting tomorrow “added the minister.

The Ebola virus was first identified in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1976. There are two experimental vaccines but there is no treatment capable of curing the virus.

The development of vaccines against the Ebola virus was accelerated by the worst epidemic of this particularly deadly disease, which began in December 2013 in Guinea and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The epidemic killed more than 11,300 out of about 29,000 registered cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which declared the end of the epidemic in March 2016.

The second most serious Ebola epidemic, which was also the second in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was declared in August 2018 in the east of the country. It officially ended in June 2020, with a balance of 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths, according to the WHO.

Source: Télam