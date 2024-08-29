Moscow, Kif (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Ukraine announced yesterday that a recently acquired American-made F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to a Russian air strike, killing its pilot.

“When approaching the next target, contact was lost with one of the aircraft, and it later became clear that the aircraft crashed, killing the pilot,” the Ukrainian military said.

This came weeks after the delivery of these American-made fighters to Kiev, which represents a major blow to Ukraine, which has appealed to Western allies for several months to obtain them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously reported that his country had used F-16 fighters for the first time in combat to shoot down Russian missiles during this week’s strikes.

Zelensky said, early this August, that “Ukrainian pilots have begun flying F-16 aircraft inside the country,” confirming the arrival of the American-made fighters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday urged his country’s European Union allies to speed up the delivery of air defense systems they have pledged to supply to Kiev.

“I expressed the urgent need to deliver the military aid already pledged, including air defence systems,” Kuleba said after meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said that the Russian military launched an attack on Ukraine yesterday using five missiles and 74 drones launched from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeysk. “Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian guided missiles and 60 Russian drones,” Oleshchuk said, according to the Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform.

In another context, Russia announced yesterday that it had taken control of two additional villages in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, while its forces continue to advance deep into the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow had taken control of the village of Mykolaivka, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, and the village of Stelmakhivka in the neighboring Luhansk region. In recent months, Russian forces have advanced toward Pokrovsk, a logistics hub that was once home to about 60,000 people.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol killed one person and injured five others, regional authorities said.

“A shopping center, several high-rise buildings, residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged,” Dnipropetrovsk region governor Sergei Lysak wrote on social media.

Kiev also said yesterday that Russia launched 74 attack drones and five missiles at targets across Ukraine, but air defense systems shot down most of the projectiles.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two others were wounded in shelling of the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, the regional governor announced yesterday. “The town of Shebekino was targeted by Ukrainian forces,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding, “Unfortunately, one person was killed.”