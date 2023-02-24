Have you already forgotten about Mario + Rabbis: Sparks of Hope? Let’s hope not. Despite the fact that the sales of the game failed to meet Ubisoft’s expectations, the developers still have additional content planned for this game, and the first wave of DLC will be available next week.

Through its official accounts, Ubisoft confirmed that Tower of Doooomthe first DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopewill be available on March 2. Although there are not many details, it seems that this will be a combat tower, with new enemies and challenges.

This is just the first additional content planned for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. If you purchased the Gold Edition, or purchased the Season Pass for $30, you will have access to more content in the future. Not to forget, a Rayman-focused expansion is also planned.

Remember, Tower of Doooom will come to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on March 2, 2023 to Nintendo Switch. On related topics, you can learn more about the DLC for this game here. Similarly, Ubisoft talks about the performance of the title.

Editor’s Note:

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope it’s so worth it. It is an extremely fun game, with a good balance of difficulty. There is a lot to do, and I can’t wait to return to this universe with its next expansion, and the content that we will see in the future.

Via: Ubisoft